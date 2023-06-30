TravelCenters of America Salutes Military Members With Holiday Offer

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) invites active and retired members of the military to eat for free at its participating full-service and quick-service restaurants on July 4.

To enjoy a complimentary Independence Day meal at breakfast, lunch or dinner, customers simply need to show their proof of service.

"Just show your proof of service and enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner on us. It's our way of saying thank you for serving our beautiful country," TA said. "We hope you'll enjoy the chef-crafted, homestyle food at any of our comfortable, conveniently located sites."

Any active or retired service members are entitled to a free meal up to $18 at participating full-service restaurants or up to $15 at participating quick-service restaurants. They can see a restaurant manager for details.

Other perks available this holiday weekend include fuel discounts for GetGo Café + Market's Advantage Pay and myPerks customers, and a wide range of discounts and deals at multiple retailers for members of DoorDash's DashPass membership program.

More than 50 million Americans can take advantage of convenience store and travel center offerings as they travel 50 miles or more from home, a record high for Independence Day, according to AAA projections.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network and no. 27 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 list before its May acquisition by No. 31, Houston-based BP.

Founded in 1972, TA's more than 18,000 team members serve guests in 281 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking. The operator has more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.