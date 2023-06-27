Advertisement
06/27/2023

DoorDash Releases Summer Deals for DashPass Members

The five-week campaign features member-only offers from nearly 200,000 stores nationwide.
DoorDash Summer of DashPass 2023

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash is heating up summer savings for DashPass members.

DoorDash kicked off its fourth annual Summer of DashPass on June 15. The five-week campaign features member-only offers from nearly 200,000 stores nationwide.

DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders — saving members more than  $35 a month on average, according to the company.

Some of deals taking place over the five weeks through DashPass include:

Father's Day Favorites (June 15-21)

  • $5 off orders $30 or more from Jack in the Box, plus exclusive delivery access to the limited-time Snoop Late Night Munchie Meal
  • 40 percent off orders $50 or more up to $30 off at Dick's Sporting Goods
  • $10 off orders $30 or more at Walgreens 
  • 20 percent off $35 or more, up to $10 off on all alcohol orders (must 21 or older) 
  • Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee drink on Friday

The Official Kickoff of Summer (June 22-28)

  • Buy one mac and cheese, get one free at Panera Bread (excludes Group Size and Pick 2 menu items)
  • Get $5 off when you add Sprite to your order of $20 or more at eligible stores 
  • $10 off orders $20 or more after 10 p.m. at Wendy's
  • $20 off orders $50 or more at ALDI with the purchase of one ALDI Find
  • 30 percent off one order of $25 or more, up to $15 at DashMart
  • $10 off orders $30 or more at Walgreens 
  • Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee drink on Friday

Gearing Up for 4th of July Celebrations (June 29-July 5)

  • Free Volcano Burrito or Taco on orders of $15 or more at Taco Bell (terms apply)
  • 40 percent off orders $50 or more, up to $25 at Sprouts Farmers Market 
  • 30 percent off orders $15 or more (max $10) at Dollar General
  • 20 percent off $35 or more up to $10 off on all alcohol orders (must be 21 or older)
  • Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee drink on Friday

Dog Days of Summer (July 6-12)

  • Spend $25, get a free ExtraMostBestest pepperoni or cheese pizza at Little Caesar's
  • $10 off orders $20 or more after 10 p.m. at Wendy's
  • $20 off orders $50 or more at ALDI with the purchase of one ALDI Find

Cooling Off (July 13-19)

  • Buy two, get $5 off Talenti, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor and Klondike (mix and match) in select stores all week for National Ice Cream Day 
  • $10 off orders $20 or more from noon to 3 p.m. all week at Starbucks
  • $6 off orders $30 ore more at Wingstop, plus exclusive delivery access to a limited-time flavor 
  • 50 percent off all orders of $20 or more, max $15 at DashMart
  • 30 percent off orders $30 or more at RiteAid
  • 30 percent off orders $25 or more, max $10 at 7-Eleven
  • Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee drink on Friday

Throughout Summer of DashPass, members will also have several chances to win experiences and exclusive items. Among the prizes are music festival passes, concert tickets, sports games and a limited-edition cooler.

Additionally, to bring the summer to life, DoorDash is bringing together actors and comedians Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott from the "American Pie" movie franchise. Superette, DoorDash's in-house creative studio, created an ad featuring Biggs and Scott that combines nostalgia for past summers while highlighting that a new season means new chances to best even their best summer.

The omnichannel U.S. marketing campaign will be live on TV, in-app, through paid digital, social, radio and more from June through July.

"For the fourth year in a row, we're excited to bring Summer of DashPass to our members, underscoring the value and breadth of a DashPass membership and unlocking access to the best of their neighborhoods at the most affordable prices. We're thrilled to once again be able to provide first-of-its-kind, exclusive access to incredible deals across national and local businesses across the country," said Prabir Adarkar, president and chief operating officer at San Francisco-based DoorDash. "This summer, we're bringing even more value to our members on everything from groceries to throwback, beloved menu items, to sporting goods, to fun sweepstakes and much more."

DashPass members get unlimited $0 delivery fees and up to 10 percent off eligible orders all year-round from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience and retail stores across the nation. DashPass members also have access to always-on benefits, including 5 percent in DoorDash credit back on all eligible pickup orders and members-only exclusive offers and items.

Additionally, eligible Chase card members who have activated their DashPass benefit can receive 10 percent off their next order throughout Summer of DashPass. Customers who are Chase card members but have not activated their DashPass benefit can receive 50 percent off their next two orders once they sign up for DashPass.

