DoorDash Releases Summer Deals for DashPass Members

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash is heating up summer savings for DashPass members.

DoorDash kicked off its fourth annual Summer of DashPass on June 15. The five-week campaign features member-only offers from nearly 200,000 stores nationwide.

DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders — saving members more than $35 a month on average, according to the company.

Some of deals taking place over the five weeks through DashPass include:

Father's Day Favorites (June 15-21)

$5 off orders $30 or more from Jack in the Box, plus exclusive delivery access to the limited-time Snoop Late Night Munchie Meal

40 percent off orders $50 or more up to $30 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

$10 off orders $30 or more at Walgreens

20 percent off $35 or more, up to $10 off on all alcohol orders (must 21 or older)

Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee drink on Friday

The Official Kickoff of Summer (June 22-28)

Buy one mac and cheese, get one free at Panera Bread (excludes Group Size and Pick 2 menu items)

Get $5 off when you add Sprite to your order of $20 or more at eligible stores

$10 off orders $20 or more after 10 p.m. at Wendy's

$20 off orders $50 or more at ALDI with the purchase of one ALDI Find

30 percent off one order of $25 or more, up to $15 at DashMart

$10 off orders $30 or more at Walgreens

Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee drink on Friday

Gearing Up for 4th of July Celebrations (June 29-July 5)

Free Volcano Burrito or Taco on orders of $15 or more at Taco Bell (terms apply)

40 percent off orders $50 or more, up to $25 at Sprouts Farmers Market

30 percent off orders $15 or more (max $10) at Dollar General

20 percent off $35 or more up to $10 off on all alcohol orders (must be 21 or older)

Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee drink on Friday

Dog Days of Summer (July 6-12)

Spend $25, get a free ExtraMostBestest pepperoni or cheese pizza at Little Caesar's

$10 off orders $20 or more after 10 p.m. at Wendy's

$20 off orders $50 or more at ALDI with the purchase of one ALDI Find

Cooling Off (July 13-19)

Buy two, get $5 off Talenti, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor and Klondike (mix and match) in select stores all week for National Ice Cream Day

$10 off orders $20 or more from noon to 3 p.m. all week at Starbucks

$6 off orders $30 ore more at Wingstop, plus exclusive delivery access to a limited-time flavor

50 percent off all orders of $20 or more, max $15 at DashMart

30 percent off orders $30 or more at RiteAid

30 percent off orders $25 or more, max $10 at 7-Eleven

Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee drink on Friday

Throughout Summer of DashPass, members will also have several chances to win experiences and exclusive items. Among the prizes are music festival passes, concert tickets, sports games and a limited-edition cooler.

Additionally, to bring the summer to life, DoorDash is bringing together actors and comedians Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott from the "American Pie" movie franchise. Superette, DoorDash's in-house creative studio, created an ad featuring Biggs and Scott that combines nostalgia for past summers while highlighting that a new season means new chances to best even their best summer.