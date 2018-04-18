Press enter to search
TravelCenters Wins Final Order in Comdata Dispute

04/18/2018
The exterior of a TravelCenters truck stop

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC's (TA) litigation with Comdata is nearing the end.

On April 9, Delaware Court of Chancery entered its final order and judgment awarding TA attorneys' fees and costs incurred during the legal challenge.

The court previously sided with TA, handing down an opinion on Sept. 11 rejecting Comdata's claims that the retailer breached certain agreements that require Comdata to process customer transaction using Comdata cards at set fees through Jan. 2, 2022, as CSNews Online previously reported.

According to the court's order, Comdata is required to continue to honor the terms of these agreements. On April 13, Comdata reimbursed TA approximately $10.7 million for attorneys' fees and costs, together with interest, according to TA.

Comdata has 30 days from the date of the order to file a notice of appeal.

TA began its litigation against Comdata on Nov. 30, 2016.

Ropes & Gray LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are representing TA in the litigation.

Westlake-based operates travel centers in 43 states and in Canada, standalone convenience stores in 11 states and standalone restaurants in 13 states. Its travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro banners. Its c-stores carry the Minit Mart banner. TA's standalone restaurants operate principally under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand name.

