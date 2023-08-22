08/22/2023
Treat Planet Dog Toys
The eco-friendly dog toys are fun for furry friends while protecting their teeth.
Treat Planet LLC releases its first line of pet toys for the Cosmos Snack Shack brand, the Fly and Float and the Fling N' Fetch. The Fly and Float is a frisbee that is lightweight, floatable and tough, yet soft and pliable, and gentle on a dog's mouth. The Fling N' Fetch is a bouncing ball attached to a string and acts as an interactive fetch toy that is safer for your dog's teeth than a tennis ball, according to the company. Both toys are made with BPA-free natural rubber and are nontoxic and latex-free.