Tree Top Apple Sauce

Tree Top introduces clear, see-through pouches for its applesauce, making it the first transparent pouch in the applesauce category, according to the company. Tree Top’s new clear pouches span six varieties: Apple, Cinnamon, Strawberry, Mango, Tropical, and Mixed Berry — all made from 100 percent USA Apples from the local orchards of the cooperative’s grower-owners, along with other fruits. The six flavors also contain no artificial ingredients.