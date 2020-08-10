Tri Star Energy Integrates White Bison Coffee Into More Twice Daily Stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tri Star Energy LLC, parent company of Twice Daily Convenience Stores and White Bison Coffee, added two more integrated locations in middle Tennessee.

Located at 8064 Horton Highway in Arrington and 522 Waldron Road in La Vergne, both sites feature the debut of a new store design and extended menu offerings.

Tri Star entered the high-end coffee business by opening standalone and Twice Daily-integrated White Bison locations starting in late 2017, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The Twice Daily/White Bison Coffee concept combines convenience and quality with Twice Daily's convenience store and White Bison Coffee's artisan coffee beverages and fresh, handcrafted café menu.

"Our new store design is a commitment to our guests as we continue to provide quality convenience with updated technology," said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. "Our new integrated stores will be the first Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee locations in Arrington and La Vergne, making them the first communities to experience our new look. We look forward to bringing our new design to additional markets in the near future."

The new design includes expanded foodservice teams and enhanced technology in the Twice Daily areas of the stores, while White Bison Coffee features new menu items, including sausage, egg & cheddar ciabatta; ham, egg & Swiss avocado pretzel; and avocado bagel breakfast sandwiches.

Both new stores have White Bison Coffee drive-thru windows for the extra convenience of being able to order coffee without leaving the car.

To commemorate the store openings and in keeping with its mission of "Building Lasting Relationships by Serving Our Community," the Twice Daily Thrive program donated trees to the Williamson County and La Vergne Parks and Recreation departments to be planted at Osburn Park Soccer Complex in Arrington and Lake Forest Park and Veteran's Memorial Park in La Vergne.

Launched in 2018 based on Twice Daily's commitment to reducing carbon emissions throughout middle Tennessee, the Thrive program is specifically designed to help improve community support and the environment. Thrive plants trees locally every time someone fills up at a Twice Daily location.

Additionally, White Bison Coffee made a monetary donation to Safe Haven Family Shelter to assist with efforts to house and support families experiencing homelessness.

Nashville-based Tri Star owns and operates Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale channels of trade in 14 states. It also owns and operates White Bison Coffee locations throughout middle Tennessee and northern Alabama.