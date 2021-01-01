Altadis U.S.A. introduces the Trinidad Espiritu Series No. 2, a cigar steeped in Brazilian spirit, crafted with tobacco grown in Brazil and Nicaragua, and wrapped in a Brazilian Arapiraca leaf, according to the company. The combination of tobaccos is designed to produce a harmonious medium- to full-bodied cigar with extraordinary complexity and earthy notes. The blend is the latest collaboration between cigar masters Rafael Nodal and AJ Fernandez.