Press enter to search
Close search

Trinidad Espiritu Series No. 2

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Trinidad Espiritu Series No. 2

The new cigar from Altadis U.S.A. celebrates the spirit of Brazil.
Trinidad Espiritu Series No. 2

Altadis U.S.A. introduces the Trinidad Espiritu Series No. 2, a cigar steeped in Brazilian spirit, crafted with tobacco grown in Brazil and Nicaragua, and wrapped in a Brazilian Arapiraca leaf, according to the company. The combination of tobaccos is designed to produce a harmonious medium- to full-bodied cigar with extraordinary complexity and earthy notes. The blend is the latest collaboration between cigar masters Rafael Nodal and AJ Fernandez. 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

AriZona Green Tea & Arnold Palmer Fruit Snacks

AriZona Fruit Snacks
Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells