Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers

Sour twists on the classic gummy worms come to the candy aisle, including new flavor combo Dragon Fruit Mango.
Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers bag

Ferrara Candy Co. introduces Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers, multiflavored gummies featuring never-before-seen flavors and a unique swirling pattern. The new candy offering features three flavors — Strawberry Watermelon, Blueberry Lemonade and Dragon Fruit Mango — along with vibrant colors twisted together on each gummy worm. Trolli Sour Electric are available in 4.25-ounce and 6.3-ounce packs for a suggested retail price between $1.99 and $2.79. Price and pack size availability may vary.

