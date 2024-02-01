Ferrara Candy Co. introduces Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers, multiflavored gummies featuring never-before-seen flavors and a unique swirling pattern. The new candy offering features three flavors — Strawberry Watermelon, Blueberry Lemonade and Dragon Fruit Mango — along with vibrant colors twisted together on each gummy worm. Trolli Sour Electric are available in 4.25-ounce and 6.3-ounce packs for a suggested retail price between $1.99 and $2.79. Price and pack size availability may vary.