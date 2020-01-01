Trolls Candy Fans

Trolls characters, Poppy and Branch, are now available in novelty character fans by CandyRific. Each fan includes 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The characters on the fans have a tuft of pink hair (for Poppy) or blue hair (for Branch). The suggested retail price is $4.99, and they ship in six 12-count displays per case or in mixed cases of Trolls Character Fans and Talkers.