Trolls Candy Fans

Trolls Candy FansCandyRific brings Poppy and Branch to its novelty character line.
Trolls characters, Poppy and Branch, are now available in novelty character fans by CandyRific. Each fan includes 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The characters on the fans have a tuft of pink hair (for Poppy) or blue hair (for Branch). The suggested retail price is $4.99, and they ship in six 12-count displays per case or in mixed cases of Trolls Character Fans and Talkers.