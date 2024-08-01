Trop50 Relaunch

Tropicana Brands Group relaunches its Trop50 line as Tropicana Light. Made from sun-ripened oranges, the health-conscious juice delivers 450 milligrams of potassium and 100% of the recommended daily dose of vitamin C with 50% less sugar and 50% less calories than regular orange juice, according to the company. The new Tropicana Light comes in additional varieties, including Tropicana Light No Pulp Calcium + Vitamin D, which contains four vitamins and minerals and delivers 25% of the recommended daily value of calcium; and Tropicana Light Vitamin C + Zinc, which offers three times the vitamin C of regular orange juice. All varieties are packaged in 52-ounce bottles.