Tropical, Smoky & Surprising Among Flavor Trends to Watch

Aji Amarillo is the flavor of the year, according to McCormick's "Flavor Forecast 25th Edition."
Angela Hanson
Aji Amarillo

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — The moderately spicy and tropical Aji Amarillo, a pepper native to South America that translates to "yellow chile pepper" in English, is the 2025 Flavor of the Year, according to McCormick & Co.'s "Flavor Forecast 25th Edition." 

Grown in Peru and a staple of the country's cuisine, Aji Amarillo turns orange when mature and features fruity, tropical notes reminiscent of passion fruit and mango, with moderate heat. The pepper is currently trending beyond Peruvian food and being used as a key ingredient in appetizers, drinks, entrees and more, with an expected 59% menu growth over the next four years, McCormick detailed.

"Our Flavor of the Year, Aji Amarillo, is the true embodiment of flavors that pack a punch," said Hadar Cohen Aviram, executive chef and senior manager, culinary development, U.S. consumer at McCormick. "Its versatility lends itself to diverse applications, amplifying both sweet and tangy flavors and adds dimension to smoked or charred items. The Aji Amarillo Seasoning is a delicious, sweet and spicy blend that enhances any dish including seafood, poultry, sauces, salsas and more."

The "Flavor Forecast 25th Edition" highlighted several other flavor predictions and trends, including:

  • Tropical Vibes: In this trend, taste buds travel through warm-weather flavors and cuisines to taste tropical fruits, seafood, and island and beach cuisines, according to the company.
  • Charred & Smoked: These culinary techniques underline and emphasize the natural characteristics of a dish or ingredient. Smoky, charred, roasted and ultra-caramelized notes come through in unique ways and a variety of applications.
  • Deliciously Unexpected: This trend is all about reimagined familiar ingredients and deliciously unexpected combinations, evoking curiosity and cravings.

"For nearly 25 years, McCormick has defined flavor and influenced flavor trends through the Flavor Forecast, inspiring discovery and innovation in everyday foods and beverages. From chipotle to chai, matcha and tamarind — these are all flavors we've predicted that have cemented themselves in global cuisine," said Tabata Gomez, chief marketing officer at McCormick. "As a global leader in flavor, we are champions of bold flavor. We continue to see younger generations explore creative ways to spice up their foods so we love that this year's Flavor of the Year, Aji Amarillo, is providing the perfect gateway for consumers to explore and expand their palate."

McCormick's new Aji Amarillo Seasoning is available for a limited time online starting in early February.

The full Flavor Forecast 25th Edition is available here.

McCormick & Co. Inc. is a global leader in flavor. With more than $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries, the company manufacturers, markets and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavor products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. 

The company's most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden.

