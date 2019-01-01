TruKraft Packaging

New from Fischer Paper Products, TruKraft is a line of sustainable products that encourage operators to become environmentally conscious about their packaging offerings. Sustainable and commercially compostable, TruKraft products come in a variety of sizes designed for food items such as sandwiches, pastries, bread and French fries. All of the products are made from paper sourced from certified sustainable forests, and the line features several bags with clear panels made from bio-based PLA film. These options are environmentally friendly while showcasing the food within the packaging, according to the company.