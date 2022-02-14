Advertisement
02/14/2022

Truly Margarita Style Hard Seltzers

The new line puts Truly's spin on the traditional margarita.
Truly Margarita Style Hard Seltzers

New from Truly Hard Seltzer, Truly Margarita Style Hard Seltzers offer drinkers a new take on the classic cocktail. The line includes four flavor varieties: Classic Lime, Strawberry Hibiscus, Watermelon Cucumber, and Mango Chili. They are available nationwide in the Truly Margarita Style Mix Pack. These beverages put Truly's spin on the traditional margarita, ​​​​​delivering a crisp, refreshing hard seltzer taste with the bold, zesty flavors of a margarita, according to the company. Each variety is made with real ingredients, including lime juice concentrate, agave nectar and sea salt. The beverages have a 5.3 percent ABV.

Other Popular Products

Advertisement