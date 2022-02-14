New from Truly Hard Seltzer, Truly Margarita Style Hard Seltzers offer drinkers a new take on the classic cocktail. The line includes four flavor varieties: Classic Lime, Strawberry Hibiscus, Watermelon Cucumber, and Mango Chili. They are available nationwide in the Truly Margarita Style Mix Pack. These beverages put Truly's spin on the traditional margarita, ​​​​​delivering a crisp, refreshing hard seltzer taste with the bold, zesty flavors of a margarita, according to the company. Each variety is made with real ingredients, including lime juice concentrate, agave nectar and sea salt. The beverages have a 5.3 percent ABV.