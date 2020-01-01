Press enter to search
Tulkoff Original Chimichurri Sauce

Tulkoff Original Chimichurri Sauce

The premade refrigerated product is ready to use right out of the container.
Tulkoff's Original Chimichurri Sauce

Tulkoff Food Products Inc. unveils the newest addition to its foodservice product line under the herbed sauces category: Original Chimichurri Sauce. This premade refrigerated product is ready to use right out of the container. It is OU kosher and does not contain gluten, high fructose corn syrup or trans fats. Tulkoff Original Chimichurri Sauce is sold in a 32-ounce pack size, which has a six-month refrigerated shelf life. 

