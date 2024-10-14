Twang Beer Salt & Snack Salt New Flavors

Twang Partners LLC, a Latino-founded company, adds three new products to its portfolio: Chili Lime Beer Salt, Tangy Tamarind Snack Salt and Classic Chamoy Snack Salt. The Chile Lime Beer Salt pairs well with beer, hard seltzers, canned cocktails and sodas, while both new Snack Salt flavors are designed to transform everyday snacks such as fruit, veggies and candy. The company also has renamed several of its standard offerings: Beer Salt is now Twang Beer Salt; Twang-A-Rita is now Twang Drink Rimmers; Twangerz is now Twang Snack Salts; and Reserve Michelada is now Twang Michelada Mixer. Along with these changes, Twang is unveiling new branding and packaging to represent its Latino heritage.