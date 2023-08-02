Twice Daily Celebrates 11 Years in Business With Double Rewards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Twice Daily is marking more than a decade in the convenience channel.

Reflecting on the past year, Twice Daily has grown exponentially with several store openings throughout Tennessee and Alabama as part of a three-year plan for the retailer to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to Twice Daily, the company stated.

To commemorate its 11th birthday on Aug. 3, Twice Daily will celebrate all the Twice Daily Rewards members who have been a part of the past year by giving double points on qualifying purchases.

In place of the standard points received on purchases, these items will qualify for double the points:

10 points for every gallon of gas purchased

20 points for every $1 spent on chips, candy, bottled soda, etc.

25 points for every $1 spent on subs, sandwiches, etc.

25 points for every $1 spent on mobile orders

Additionally, Twice Daily will reward two times the points for every visit after members' first visit each day — which means four times the points on Aug. 3.

"For 11 years, Twice Daily has been dedicated to delivering fast, friendly service, a fresh all-day menu and quality convenience products to busy people on the go," said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing for Tri Star Energy. "We are so grateful to our loyal guests who continue to stop by our stores and for a year of expansion throughout Middle Tennessee and Alabama. We can't wait to see what this next year brings."

Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily, Sudden Service and Southern Traders convenience store brands, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. Twice Daily has been serving middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the north Alabama market in 2019.

Tri Star Energy also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, with locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.