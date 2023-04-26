Twice Daily Unveils Refreshed Loyalty App

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Twice Daily is giving guests the opportunity to enjoy better rewards for their loyalty through the new and improved Twice Daily Rewards mobile app.

Guests can enjoy the new app across Twice Daily convenience stores as well as locations of the company's White Bison Coffee premium coffee brand.

"We're excited to share with guests an improved loyalty program, providing an easier and more rewarding interface," said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing at Twice Daily.

[Read more: Tri Star Energy Kicks Off Rebranding Initiative]

Twice Daily Rewards feature points-based rewards, club savings and deals toward guests' favorite in-store products. Highlights include:

A new, customizable interface that can be instantaneously updated without having to update the app, allowing Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee to communicate information rapidly and easily;

A rewards catalog that lets guests easily track and manage their rewards progress;

Mobile ordering; and

New special deals.

Guests can use mobile ordering to take advantage of Twice Daily's fresh, all-day menu as well as White Bison Coffee's curated cafe menu that features a range of beverages, from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas. They can redownload the new app or sign up for the first time via the App Store or Google Play.

Twice Daily previously launched Twice Daily Rewards and TD Debit, leveraging the ZipLine loyalty and mobile payment platform, in 2019, as Convenience Store News reported.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily, Sudden Service and Southern Traders convenience store brands, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. Twice Daily has been serving middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the north Alabama market in 2019.

The Tennessee-based retailer also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, with locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.