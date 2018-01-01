Two Hats Light Beer

Two Hats is new line of light beer from MillerCoors that is targeted to 21- to 24-year-old drinkers. The clean-finishing light beers are brewed with a hint of natural fruit flavor and check in at a 4.2-percent alcohol by volume, according to the company. Two Hats is available in two varieties — lime and pineapple — and carries the tagline, “Good, cheap beer. Wait, what?” A digital marketing plan leverages partners such as College Humor, Spotify, Snapchat and YouTube in an effort to reach the younger generation.