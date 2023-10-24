Two Treats Top Consumers' Choice for Halloween Festivities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It's no surprise that chocolate and candy will play an integral role in Halloween festivities this year.

According to the National Confectioner Association's (NCA) "Seasonal Survey," conducted by 210 Analytics LLC, 98 percent of Americans who welcome trick-or-treaters this year will be handing out both chocolate and candy. Of those celebrating, 93 percent reported they will share chocolate and candy with friends and family to celebrate the Halloween season.

The survey also found:

Seventy percent of consumers celebrating Halloween say the best way to enjoy treats is with friends and family.

Sixty-two percent of Americans are looking for treats with a creepy or scary theme.

Sixty percent of parents say they steal Halloween treats from their kids' stash.

A time-honored tradition of the Halloween season is trading candy with family and friends. Opinions abound on the ultimate deal, but most Americans agree they'd trade away gummy candy in exchange for chocolate.

When it comes to choosing favorites, respondents report that chocolate is their top pick, followed by gummy candy and the season's most iconic treat, candy corn.

"The Halloween season is a cherished tradition that is enhanced by the central role that chocolate and candy play in making it fun, exciting and special for consumers all across the country," said John Downs, NCA president and CEO. "The excitement around the Halloween season has increased in recent years, resulting in consumers starting their celebrations sooner than in years past — with seasonal chocolate and candy, décor, costumes and supplies hitting store shelves beginning earlier and earlier. Our member companies are collaborating in big ways with our retail partners and sharing in the enthusiasm by ensuring that the classic and innovative treats consumers know and love are available as this major cultural moment of Halloween gets underway."

As NCA reported, the Halloween season drives nearly $6 billion in confectionery retail sales each year.

NCA's "Seasonal Survey" was conducted in July 2023 by 210 Analytics, LLC using a self-administered, online questionnaire.

Washington, D.C.-based National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy.