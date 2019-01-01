TwoFold Pole Mount Windshield Center

TwoFoldtm Pole Mount Windshield Center is uniquely designed and manufactured with convenience and accessibility in mind. This efficient, attractive and innovative fixture has every essential feature for your forecourt area: single or double washer bucket, dual & lockable C-fold towel dispenser, and ample ad space. Your customers will love the ergonomic access to squeegee and windshield fluid, the ease to dispense towels and they will take a closer look at your promotions for in-store sales that can be prominently displayed on the front of the unit. Your staff will appreciate the minimum maintenance and labor required to keep this unit at optimal performance.

The TwoFoldtm Pole Mount is made of strong plastic material for longevity and to resist impact, scratches or dents. It has added UV inhibitors to preserve its fresh appearance and to prevent color fading from exposure to the elements. Unit includes a secure mounting block for easy installation and can be attached to round poles, concrete, brick and other types mounting surface.

Your customers will benefit from the user friendliness of the TwoFoldtm Pole Mount Windshield and your forecourt will look renewed, tidy and more inviting with the addition of this great unit.