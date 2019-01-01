Tyson Mini Chicken Corn Dogs

Tyson Foodservice introduces a new product designed to meet the demands of today’s mindful eaters without compromising flavor. Tyson's new Mini Chicken Corn Dogs feature a handheld format and crunchy, whole-grain batter with a hint of honey around ground chicken. The Mini Chicken Corn Dogs can be served as a shareable appetizer, portable snack, loaded entrée or a kids' menu item. They are made from chickens raised with no antibiotics, and contain no artificial ingredients, nitrates, or nitrites added.