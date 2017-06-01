Press enter to search
Tyson Single-Serve Chicken Nuggets

date 2017-06-01

Tyson Single-Serve Chicken Nuggets

Microwaveable packages available in regular and spicy varieties.
Tyson Single-Serve Chicken Nuggets offer the brand’s frozen, cooked chicken nuggets in single-serve microwaveable packages that help crisp the product, allowing for quick heating in-store or at home. The nuggets are made with 100 percent all-natural ingredients and contain no preservatives or fillers, according to the company. Tyson Single-Serve Chicken Nuggets are available in regular and spicy varieties. Six 3.7-ounce packages come in each case.

