Looking for a sales winning Grab-N-Go display for your beverages, windshield washer fluid, seasonal products, and more? The U-LinkMerchandiser is the perfect solution! Whether indoor or outdoor, the U-Link Merchandiser has a distinctive look and unique profile that enhance your store appeal and provide superb merchandising space.

Forte’s U-Link Merchandiser is a simple yet unique fixture that helps operators to create better merchandising programs by utilizing space more efficiently and attractively. Each U-Link single unit is 12”W x 24”D x 24”H, requires no assembly and it is designed to link as many pieces as needed to create the desired merchandising space in your store.

The U-Link is a two-tiered piece that showcases products for maximum visibility and ease of access to customers. It is made of strong plastic material to resist impact, extreme weather conditions and performs outstandingly in any environment.

For more information on this product visit our website at www.forteproducts.com or contact us at 816 813 3337.