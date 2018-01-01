Upgraded AccuStore Platform & App

AccuStore, the store intelligence and professional retail survey provider, released version 3.47 of the AccuStore platform and app. Enhancements in this release include: side-by-side store comparison, easier navigation between modules, and improved main menu navigation. AccuStore helps retailers gain store-level intelligence to enhance operations, marketing, facilities management, loss prevention and human resources. Its store profiling technology makes it easy for consumer-facing businesses to access real-time information about every site. AccuStore customizes a database of site-level details and stores it securely on a cloud-based platform, with a web interface and mobile app for 24/7 access.