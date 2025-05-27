U.S. Companies Rethink DEI Rollbacks

NATIONAL REPORT — What began as a widespread corporate commitment after the 2020 protests has faced growing backlash in recent years, with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives becoming highly politicized.

Leading up to, and four months into, President Donald Trump's second term, some companies have scaled back or eliminated their DEI programs. However, walking back these initiatives has brought their own set of challenges to organizations, according to a recent survey from ResumeTemplates.

The survey, which polled 750 U.S. business leaders at companies that scaled back or eliminated DEI efforts in the past six months, reveals that some companies that rolled back DEI efforts are now reversing course.

Revelation: One in seven business leaders view scaling back DEI as a mistake.

Thirty percent of respondents say the consensus among business leaders at their company is that the decision to scale back DEI was a necessary response to external pressures. Additionally, 23% say they see it as a positive move that aligns with company values, while 18% say the company's leaders overall consider it a neutral decision with minimal impact.