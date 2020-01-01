EOS Labs' Utility Financial Intelligence platform uses artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to analyze smart meter and interval utility data, define anomalies wasting energy, and deliver actionable insights to support decisive action for facility managers. The insights are adjusted for weather, occupancy and specific building consumption variables, helping organizations eliminate energy waste without costly building upgrades, as well as increase savings. Data collected by EOS Labs is presented to facility managers via dashboards containing simplified and actionable financial insights and custom alerts. The platform automates the majority of the analysis and the review process, providing easy-to-digest insights built based on each customer's priorities and goals.