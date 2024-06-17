Utz Brands Inc. teams up with Mike's Hot Honey to create a new limited-time offering, Mike's Hot Honey Extra Hot Potato Chips. Available through September 2024, the flavor builds off the original Utz Mike's Hot Honey chips but with three times the heat. The sweet and spicy chips are gluten-free and kosher-certified. They come in both an on-the-go, 2.625-ounce size and a take-home, 7.75-ounce size. Utz Mike's Hot Honey Extra Hot Chips are now available at convenience stores, grocery stores and mass merchants nationwide.