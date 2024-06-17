 Skip to main content

Utz Mike's Hot Honey Extra Hot Chips

Building off the "swicy" flavor trend, the chips have three times the heat of Utz's original hot honey snacks.
Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot Chips
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Utz Brands Inc. teams up with Mike's Hot Honey to create a new limited-time offering, Mike's Hot Honey Extra Hot Potato Chips. Available through September 2024, the flavor builds off the original Utz Mike's Hot Honey chips but with three times the heat. The sweet and spicy chips are gluten-free and kosher-certified. They come in both an on-the-go, 2.625-ounce size and a take-home, 7.75-ounce size. Utz Mike's Hot Honey Extra Hot Chips are now available at convenience stores, grocery stores and mass merchants nationwide.

Other Popular Products

Utz Mike's Hot Honey Extra Hot Chips

Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot Chips

ITD Food Safety introduces Prep-Pal 7

ITD Food Safety Teaser Image

Girl Scout Thin Mint Muddy Buddies

Thin Mint Muddy Buddies

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds