Van's Kitchen Chinese New Year Promotion

Egg roll manufacturer Van's Kitchen is encouraging retailers to celebrate Chinese New Year and leverage monthlong promotional opportunities to drive sales during the first quarter of 2021. The company is making available a variety of free promotional-material art files to welcome The Year of the Ox, which officially begins Feb. 12. Materials include window clings, roller grill tags and lollipops. The files can be downloaded at vanskitchen.com/cny-promotion. The foodservice provider suggests creating a monthlong promotional event incorporating any or all of its egg roll products, which are available fresh or frozen.