Van's Kitchen New & Improved Roller Grill Egg Rolls

Van's Kitchen will debut new and improved Roller Grill Egg Rolls at the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta. A new proprietary process enables the egg rolls to continuously move on a roller grill, heating them evenly to maintain a crisp texture. All of the brand's egg rolls are crafted in artisan batches using only fresh, whole ingredients. They make an ideal mini-meal or quick snack, the company noted. The new and improved Roller Grill Egg Rolls are available in Chicken, Pork, and Southwest Chicken varieties.