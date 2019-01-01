VELO Nicotine Pouches

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. is expanding its modern oral nicotine portfolio with VELO, a line of tobacco leaf-free and spit-free nicotine pouches. The new product is initially being offered in two flavors, mint and citrus, and two nicotine strengths, 2 milligrams and 4 milligrams. VELO pouches contain no tobacco leaf or other tobacco plant matter apart from the nicotine extracted from the tobacco plant. Made from high-quality ingredients, VELO is meant to address key adult tobacco consumer preferences for choice, convenience and consideration, while providing a flavorful and enjoyable experience, the maker noted.