VentaGrill High-Efficiency Electric Griddle

Manufactured by Motion Technology Inc. (MTI), VentaGrill is a high-efficiency electric griddle with its own built-in ventilation and ANSUL R-102 Fire Suppression System. From bacon and eggs, to burgers and steaks, VentaGrill is the perfect solution for any business looking to add grilled items to its menu without the hassle or expense of adding a dedicated Type I hood system, according to the company. VentaGrill is easy to install and use, and allows for flexibility when determining cooking and service points within a foodservice facility.