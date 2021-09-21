Acumera launched the Verifone Commander POS Backup Service. Managed through a containerized edge computing workload in Acumera's AcuVigil dashboard, the offering backs up Verifone Commander point-of-sale (POS) configuration files to a cloud-based storage location. The service provides daily backup with retention for 180 days (with the most current file stored indefinitely), as well as notification of configuration file changes, and downloadable backup configuration files. The Verifone Commander POS Backup Service can be accessed by in-house and third-party service company VASCs through the AcuVigil dashboard and complies with Verifone SMS Import Export utility standards.