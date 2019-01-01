Verify With Koupon is a turnkey technology solution designed to help convenience store retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands verify the age of shoppers. Verify With Koupon provides an off-the-shelf, embeddable experience that lets any retailer or CPG brand integrate age verification into its digital channels. Built on top of Koupon's technology and user-experience best practices, the tool powers a fast, step-by-step user flow that helps a consumer verify their age quickly, according to the company. The experience can be delivered across digital channels — such as mobile apps, websites and email — and integrated with third-party loyalty technologies and CRM platforms.