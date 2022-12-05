OLDKNOW Bev Co. a spirited seltzer distillery, released the first absinthe-based spirited seltzer in the United States. Absinthe is an herbaceous elixir with a long tradition of lore, according to the company. Its new Verte Absinthe Spirited Selzer is made from a combination of clean and

crisp mountain water, spirit, and fresh herbs. It has a lower ABV compared to other ready-to-drink beverages at 5 percent. Available nationwide, Verte Absinthe Spirited Selzer aims to bring "an old-world style of drinking to a new generation."