Broaster Co. debuted the VF-3 SmartTouch Ventless Fryer, an easy-to-operate fryer that can cook up to three pounds of food per load and offers a full-color touchscreen display programmable for up to 100 menu items. New technology includes a unique Auto-Comp feature that automatically adjusts cooking time to accommodate for varying sizes and temperatures of loads, helping to ensure even heat distribution and efficiency. Additional equipment features include: Auto-Lift to ensure consistent product output by automatically lowering and raising the cooking basket; a round cooking well design for uniform heat distribution; and a HEPA and charcoal 2-stage air filter cartridge for ventless operation. A VF-2 model is also available, offering a smaller footprint and product capacity.