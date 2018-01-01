Victor & VideoEdge 5.3 Video Management Solution

The latest version of the victor and VideoEdge video management solution from Johnson Controls features an array of tools to improve analytic reporting, and streamline device and user management across multi-location installations. The victor client on VideoEdge hardware platforms allows users to leverage high-performance video streaming, audio, video intelligence and an expansive feature set for improved real-time command and management. The 5.3 release presents firmware and software management with enterprise bulk configuration that reduces the time and complexity associated with managing updates across enterprise deployments of Illustra cameras and VideoEdge recorders.