VideoMining C-Store Space Productivity Optimization Tool

The goal of VideoMining's new C-Store Space Productivity Optimization Tool (SPOT) is to provide an in-depth understanding of the impact of store layout on the performance of various categories. SPOT enables retailers and brands to collaborate on developing fact-based strategies and tactics for assigning space to brands and categories. SPOT uses various metrics to develop a holistic view of effective space allocation within the store, including category profitability per foot of space, category exposure, and traffic response rate. Additionally, it includes analysis of year-over-year sales trends and adjacencies to understand how macro factors affect space productivity.