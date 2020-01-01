Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

Vita Coco is expanding its offering of nutrient-rich coconut waters by adding two new flavors to its Pressed line: Coconut Mango and Coconut Strawberry Banana. The new fruit-forward flavors build on the traditional coconut taste of the Pressed line. Like all of the brand's products, Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Waters help replenish electrolytes and provide vital nutrients, helping consumers recharge, recover and stay hydrated without artificial chemicals or scientific formulas. The new Pressed flavors come in 16.9-ounce bottles with a suggested retail price of $2.99.