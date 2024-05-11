Retail communications specialist VoCoVo introduces Link, a wearable headset device specifically designed for the needs of small and medium retail environments, such as convenience stores. Aimed at improving team communication and safety by keeping team members connected, the lightweight headset delivers clear audio, according to the company, and enables team members to access instant and discreet communication with each other. Able to be used by up to eight team members concurrently, the Link can potentially help retailers overcome issues around crime and associate safety, with the visible headset itself acting as a deterrent to criminals. The VoCoVo Link is now available throughout the United States.