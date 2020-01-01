Press enter to search
Vollrath 1-Series Delivery Bags

Vollrath 1-Series Delivery Bags

A moisture-resistant outer shell shields food and beverages from external forces that could negatively affect quality.
Vollrath 1-Series Delivery Bags

With food delivery gaining in popularity, Vollrath rolled out its 1-Series Delivery Bags. Ideal for operators looking to start or increase the quality of their delivery program, the line features bags for carrying sheet pans, delivering pizza, transporting snacks and beverages, and more. A moisture-resistant outer shell shields food and beverages from external forces that could negatively affect their quality. Insulation on all four sides maintains temperature so that products arrive as intended. Each bag comes with carrying straps and a sturdy floor bottom; this added stability helps balance the bag for easier transportation.

