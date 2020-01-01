Vollrath Co. Social Distancing Offerings

Press enter to search
The foodservice equipment provider expands line to include freestanding, hanging and fixed acrylic guards.
Vollrath Co.'s safety guards

Vollrath Co. expanded its product offering to include an all-encompassing line of safety guards and mobile breath guards to shield against airborne threats. New items that complement its already-extensive breath guard portfolio for serving systems include freestanding, hanging and fixed acrylic guards. The new offerings include: hanging models that save space on horizontal surfaces; mounted models for a sturdy, semi-permanent fix; and freestanding models for versatility. They come in a variety of sizes. In addition, countertop mobile breath guards feature a lightweight design that is durable and easy to transport with standard size options ranging from 24 to 60 inches. The 1/4-inch thick, clear acrylic panel is adjustable for heights between 14-¼ and 25-¼ inches. They are available with a base for easy movement, or durable posts for counter mounting.

