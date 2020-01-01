Vollrath Co. Social Distancing Offerings

Vollrath Co. expanded its product offering to include an all-encompassing line of safety guards and mobile breath guards to shield against airborne threats. New items that complement its already-extensive breath guard portfolio for serving systems include freestanding, hanging and fixed acrylic guards. The new offerings include: hanging models that save space on horizontal surfaces; mounted models for a sturdy, semi-permanent fix; and freestanding models for versatility. They come in a variety of sizes. In addition, countertop mobile breath guards feature a lightweight design that is durable and easy to transport with standard size options ranging from 24 to 60 inches. The 1/4-inch thick, clear acrylic panel is adjustable for heights between 14-¼ and 25-¼ inches. They are available with a base for easy movement, or durable posts for counter mounting.