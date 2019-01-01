Vollrath Convertible Conveyor Toasters

Vollrath Convertible Conveyor ToastersThe line easily converts from standard toaster to pass-through.
Vollrath's new line of Convertible Conveyor Toasters quickly and easily convert from standard toaster to pass-through, giving foodservice operators the benefits of two units in the footprint of just one. Forced convection promotes uniform results and energy efficiency, while standby mode saves up to 75 percent energy during slow periods when a unit is not in use and allows it to quickly return to full power, according to the company.