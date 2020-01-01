Vollrath Double-Sided Hand Washing Station

The Vollrath Co. expands its offering of cleaning and safety equipment with the introduction of a double-sided hand washing station. The unit can provide both customers and employees an easy and convenient space to wash their hands anywhere sanitation is of concern in a building. Outfitted with a pair of sinks separated by a safety guard, each side of the unit features a faucet with foot pedal for hands-free operation, a soap dispenser and a towel dispenser. The double-sided wash station can be stationary or mobile, and is equipped with a 10-gallon fresh water tank and a 13-gallon wastewater tank.