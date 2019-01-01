Press enter to search
Vollrath Food Delivery & Transport Bags

Vollrath Food Delivery & Transport Bags

The line provides high-performing insulation and warmth in a variety of styles.
Vollrath Food Delivery and Transport Bags

Vollrath rolled out a full line of high-quality food delivery and transport bags designed to extend delivery range and help provide a restaurant-quality experience for customers at home. Operator-friendly with a durable, weather-resistant design, the bags provide high-performing insulation and warmth at a variety of price points. They are available in several different styles, including pizza bags, catering bags with vinyl liner, catering bags with removable liner, tower bags and backpack bags.

