Vollrath Hands-Free Door Pulls

New from The Vollrath Co., hands-free door pulls ensure doorways stay clean and hygienic without actual hands touching them. Options include: foot-operated or arm-operated. Both versions can be assembled at the bottom or at arm level of traffic doors, double acting doors, cooler doors, swinging doors, or latching doors with the latch disengaged. Users simply place their foot on the foot plate or place their forearm in the arm plate and pull toward them to open the door. The plates are made of stainless steel to ensure years of durable performance.