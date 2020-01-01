Press enter to search
Close search

Vollrath Hands-Free Door Pulls

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Vollrath Hands-Free Door Pulls

They are available in foot-operated and arm-operated options.
Vollrath Hands-Free Door Pulls

New from The Vollrath Co., hands-free door pulls ensure doorways stay clean and hygienic without actual hands touching them. Options include: foot-operated or arm-operated. Both versions can be assembled at the bottom or at arm level of traffic doors, double acting doors, cooler doors, swinging doors, or latching doors with the latch disengaged. Users simply place their foot on the foot plate or place their forearm in the arm plate and pull toward them to open the door. The plates are made of stainless steel to ensure years of durable performance.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Dunkaroos

Dunkaroos Relaunch
Reed's Real Ginger Ale

Reed's Real Ginger Ale
Big League Chew 'Hall of Flavors' Sweepstake

Big League Chew "Hall of Flavors" Sweepstakes