Vollrath Refrigerated Beverage Dispensers

The Vollrath Co.'s new line of Refrigerated Beverage Dispensers is designed to fit everything from a small convenience store to a large supermarket, with configurations ranging from one to four bowls. The 2.11-gallon bowls feature agitated circulation, while the 3.17- and 5.28-gallon bowls use stirrer or fountain circulation. Each bowl has an individual thermostat to ensure consistent temperatures are maintained, making the dispensers ideal for serving all non-carbonated chilled drinks, according to the company. The bowls and dispensing handles can be easily removed to clean and refill the bowls.