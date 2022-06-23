Voortman Limited-Time Fruit Wafers

Crème wafer brand Voortman, part of the Hostess Brands family, is celebrating summer with the launch of two limited-time fruit flavors: Raspberry Lemonade and Tropical Fruit. The new varieties feature the same light, crispy texture and creamy filling as everyday Voortman wafers. The new products contain real raspberries, lemons, pineapple and coconut, and are made without high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors. Both varieties come in a 10.6-ounce package with a suggested retail price of $3.49. The Voortman everyday lineup features more than 80 varieties of sugar-free and mainline cookies and wafers.