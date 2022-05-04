Voortman Cookies is rolling out two new varieties of its Sugar Free Mini Cookies: Vanilla Shortbread and Iced Oatmeal. Their smaller, poppable size gives consumers a tasty new way to snack on the go when they’re craving something sweet, according to the company. Both new varieties are available in 5-ounce multiserve resealable pouches for a suggested retail price of $3.49. Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies are a permanent addition to the brand’s portfolio, which includes more than 80 varieties of cookies and wafers.