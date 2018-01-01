VP Racing Fuels Appearance Product Line

VP Racing Fuels launched the VP Appearance product line, which includes an all-purpose cleaner, a leather and interior detailer and more. VP Instant Detailer & Gloss Enhancer provides slickness and gloss in a pump-spray application. This petrochemical-free product can be used on wet or dry surfaces to help repel dust and dirt. VP Power Clean, which also is environmentally friendly, is an all-purpose cleaner that works on everything from engines and wheels to leather and the dash. VP Power Leather & Interior Detailer cleans, restores and protects leather, vinyl and plastic molding surfaces. And lastly, VP Power Wax has a patented UV formula that doesn’t require buffing, leaves no residue and will last up to five months, according to the company.