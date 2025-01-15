VP Racing Reaches Business Milestone

After launching in 1975 with one groundbreaking race fuel formula, VP Racing met and surpassed its first goal, bringing more power to the drag strip, the company said. During the following five decades, it introduced more than 80 unique fuel formulas to every form of motorsport around the globe. Additionally, the company extended the VP Racing brand to the development of other product categories, including motor oil, lubricants, coolants for on-track and off, outdoor equipment fuel, fuel additives and appearance products for consumer and commercial applications.

VP Racing most recently entered new territories with fuel for racing and aviation fuel. Three manufacturing facilities and a new, soon-to-be-online distribution terminal in Arizona support the brand's expanding product portfolio.

Fifty years into business, VP Racing products are available in a variety of retail channels, including convenience and big box stores, speed shops, auto parts, hardware, farm and ranch. Nearly 400 gas stations across the United States, including Puerto Rico, and across Mexico carry VP Racing branding.

"Our expansive growth has been fueled by our VP Team, driven senior leaders, and dedicated, passionate and inventive employees," Cerwick said. "This stellar team continues driving forward with the singular purpose of bringing the best, most innovative products to the market. VP's future looks bright with continued global expansion in all areas and the development of the new unleaded AVGAS being unveiled in the coming months. As we say at VP Racing, the best is yet to come!"

VP Racing is headquartered in San Antonio. It is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, MotoAmerica, World Racing Group, World of Outlaws, Fanatec GT World Challenge America, AMA Supercross, American Flat Track, SCORE, USAC, NMCA/NMRA and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies. It is also the official performance coolant of IMSA, American Flat Track and ATVMX.

Additionally, VP Racing sells a full line of consumer products, including ethanol-free VP outdoor equipment fuels formulated for two- and four-cycle outdoor power equipment, lubricants, VP Madditive automotive performance additives, Stay Frosty performance coolants, car appearance products, and accessories through national home improvement, automotive parts and online retailers.